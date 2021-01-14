Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

January 14, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 07/-5 Sunny 10

Incheon 05/-5 Cloudy 10

Suwon 07/-6 Sunny 10

Cheongju 08/-5 Sunny 0

Daejeon 10/-5 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 06/-9 Sunny 0

Gangneung 09/-1 Sunny 0

Jeonju 12/-3 Sunny 0

Gwangju 14/00 Sunny 0

Jeju 15/06 Sunny 0

Daegu 11/-3 Sunny 0

Busan 13/02 Sunny 10

