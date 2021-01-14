Kurt Campbell picked to guide Biden's Asia policy: report
SEOUL, Jan. 14 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President-elect Joe Biden has picked Kurt Campbell, an assistant secretary of state under former President Barack Obama's administration, to lead his Asia policy, including strategy on China, according to a media report on Thursday.
The spokesperson of Biden's transition team confirmed Wednesday that Campbell, the former top diplomat for East Asia policy, will be the "coordinator for the Indo-Pacific" on the White House National Security Council, Reuters reported.
Campbell is known as one of the key architects of the Obama-era "rebalancing" policy toward the Asia-Pacific region, which aimed at bolstering America's presence in the rising center of power and wealth by refocusing its military, diplomatic and political resources amid the rise of China.
Campbell served as assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs from June 2009-February 2013. Since leaving office, he has run the Asia Group consultancy and worked for Biden's campaign, the report said.
He is also co-founder of the Center for a New American Security, a think tank known for its close ties to the Obama administration.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops physical album sales in U.S. in 2020: report
-
2
BTS most streamed Korean artist, global group in 2020: Spotify
-
3
Exhibition sheds light on foreign researchers who studied Korean art
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korean delegation departs for Iran to negotiate release of seized oil tanker
-
5
(URGENT) N.K. leader reviews ties with S. Korea, vows to seek 'all-out' expansion of external relations: state media
-
1
Seoul gov't website sparks outrage for 'sexist' advice for pregnant women
-
2
BTS most streamed Korean artist, global group in 2020: Spotify
-
3
aespa's 'Black Mamba' becomes fastest K-pop debut song to hit 100 mln YouTube views
-
4
(LEAD) Seoul logs lowest temperature in 35 yrs as cold spell grips nation
-
5
(3rd LD) 'Comfort women' win first legal victory against Tokyo in wartime sex slavery case
-
1
Unidentified cash worth 8.1 bln won discovered at casino during money theft probe
-
2
Celltrion says its COVID-19 treatment cuts recovery time, chance of severe cases
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. leader's sister slams S. Korea over closely tracking military parade
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases in 500s for 2nd day; worst wave of pandemic slowing
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases in 500s for 2nd day; worst wave of pandemic slowing