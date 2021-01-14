Seoul stocks open nearly flat amid valuation pressure
SEOUL, Jan. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened almost flat Thursday on increased valuation pressure after the key index closed at a near all-time high the previous session.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 2.27 points, or 0.07 percent, to 3,150.56 in the first 20 minutes of trading.
The main index started on a muted tone as foreigners and institutions are set to lock in gains after the key index's recent bullish run.
Most large caps in Seoul traded mixed.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics fell 0.22 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix declined 1.88 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor skid 1.74 percent, while leading chemical company LG Chem jumped 2.7 percent.
Internet portal Naver rose 3.18 percent, and rival Kakao advanced 1.1 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,098.7 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.6 won from the previous session's close.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops physical album sales in U.S. in 2020: report
-
2
BTS most streamed Korean artist, global group in 2020: Spotify
-
3
Exhibition sheds light on foreign researchers who studied Korean art
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korean delegation departs for Iran to negotiate release of seized oil tanker
-
5
(URGENT) N.K. leader reviews ties with S. Korea, vows to seek 'all-out' expansion of external relations: state media
-
1
Seoul gov't website sparks outrage for 'sexist' advice for pregnant women
-
2
BTS most streamed Korean artist, global group in 2020: Spotify
-
3
aespa's 'Black Mamba' becomes fastest K-pop debut song to hit 100 mln YouTube views
-
4
(LEAD) Seoul logs lowest temperature in 35 yrs as cold spell grips nation
-
5
(3rd LD) 'Comfort women' win first legal victory against Tokyo in wartime sex slavery case
-
1
Unidentified cash worth 8.1 bln won discovered at casino during money theft probe
-
2
Celltrion says its COVID-19 treatment cuts recovery time, chance of severe cases
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. leader's sister slams S. Korea over closely tracking military parade
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases in 500s for 2nd day; worst wave of pandemic slowing
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases in 500s for 2nd day; worst wave of pandemic slowing