KBO club Wyverns hire veteran pitching coach Brandon Knight

All News 11:04 January 14, 2021

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Jan. 14 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean baseball club SK Wyverns announced Thursday they've hired veteran pitching coach Brandon Knight to help their new foreign players.

Knight, 45, pitched in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) from 2009 to 2014 before turning to scouting and then coaching in the league. He'd been the pitching coach for the Kiwoom Heroes for the past four seasons.

The Wyverns said Knight will be tasked with assisting their two new foreign pitchers, Wilmer Font and Artie Lewicki, on everything from training to getting acclimated to the Korean and KBO culture. The Wyverns said Knight will stay with the team through March 31.

This photo, provided by the SK Wyverns on Jan. 14, 2021, shows the club's new coach, Brandon Knight. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Knight, the 2012 KBO ERA champion for the Heroes, said he was pleased to continue working in the KBO and he was looking forward to helping Font and Lewicki adjust to the new league. He previously worked as a scout for the Wyverns before taking the coaching gig with the Heroes.

The Wyverns' spring training will begin on Feb. 1 on the southern island of Jeju. They said Knight is scheduled to arrive in South Korea on Saturday.

In this file photo taken on Aug. 1, 2017, Brandon Knight, pitching coach for the then Nexen (currently Kiwoom) Heroes, watches a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game against the SK Wyverns at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. (Yonhap)

