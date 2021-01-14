KBO club Wyverns hire veteran pitching coach Brandon Knight
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Jan. 14 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean baseball club SK Wyverns announced Thursday they've hired veteran pitching coach Brandon Knight to help their new foreign players.
Knight, 45, pitched in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) from 2009 to 2014 before turning to scouting and then coaching in the league. He'd been the pitching coach for the Kiwoom Heroes for the past four seasons.
The Wyverns said Knight will be tasked with assisting their two new foreign pitchers, Wilmer Font and Artie Lewicki, on everything from training to getting acclimated to the Korean and KBO culture. The Wyverns said Knight will stay with the team through March 31.
Knight, the 2012 KBO ERA champion for the Heroes, said he was pleased to continue working in the KBO and he was looking forward to helping Font and Lewicki adjust to the new league. He previously worked as a scout for the Wyverns before taking the coaching gig with the Heroes.
The Wyverns' spring training will begin on Feb. 1 on the southern island of Jeju. They said Knight is scheduled to arrive in South Korea on Saturday.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops physical album sales in U.S. in 2020: report
-
2
Exhibition sheds light on foreign researchers who studied Korean art
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korean delegation departs for Iran to negotiate release of seized oil tanker
-
4
(URGENT) N.K. leader reviews ties with S. Korea, vows to seek 'all-out' expansion of external relations: state media
-
5
aespa's 'Black Mamba' becomes fastest K-pop debut song to hit 100 mln YouTube views
-
1
Seoul gov't website sparks outrage for 'sexist' advice for pregnant women
-
2
aespa's 'Black Mamba' becomes fastest K-pop debut song to hit 100 mln YouTube views
-
3
(LEAD) Seoul logs lowest temperature in 35 yrs as cold spell grips nation
-
4
(3rd LD) 'Comfort women' win first legal victory against Tokyo in wartime sex slavery case
-
5
(2nd LD) Navy officer found dead in Yellow Sea after going missing while on duty
-
1
Unidentified cash worth 8.1 bln won discovered at casino during money theft probe
-
2
Celltrion says its COVID-19 treatment cuts recovery time, chance of severe cases
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases in 500s for 2nd day; worst wave of pandemic slowing
-
4
S. Korea plans underwater test of indigenous SLBM: source
-
5
(LEAD) N.K. leader's sister slams S. Korea over closely tracking military parade