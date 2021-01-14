Smart factories rise sharply, nearing 20,000
SEOUL, Jan. 14 (Yonhap) -- A growing number of factories in South Korea have adopted smart solutions based on cutting-edge technologies to improve manufacturing efficiency, government data showed Thursday.
A total of 19,799 smart factories were registered in the nation till the end of 2020, up from 12,660 in 2019 and 7,903 in 2018, according to the data from the Ministry of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and Startups.
A smart factory is defined as a factory where production processes are combined with digital technology, smart computing and big data and advanced networks to create an agile, automated manufacturing environment.
Large companies, including chipmaker Samsung Electronics Co. and steelmaker POSCO, have collaborated with their contractors to streamline their manufacturing lines and adopt digital solutions, including 5G, robots and the Internet of Things.
The ministry said it will expand support for SMEs to incorporate artificial intelligence solutions and the cloud to spur digital transformation in the manufacturing sector.
The government aims to create 30,000 smart factories and 10 smart industrial zones by 2022 to upgrade the South Korean manufacturing industry's competitiveness.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops physical album sales in U.S. in 2020: report
-
2
Exhibition sheds light on foreign researchers who studied Korean art
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korean delegation departs for Iran to negotiate release of seized oil tanker
-
4
(URGENT) N.K. leader reviews ties with S. Korea, vows to seek 'all-out' expansion of external relations: state media
-
5
aespa's 'Black Mamba' becomes fastest K-pop debut song to hit 100 mln YouTube views
-
1
Seoul gov't website sparks outrage for 'sexist' advice for pregnant women
-
2
aespa's 'Black Mamba' becomes fastest K-pop debut song to hit 100 mln YouTube views
-
3
(LEAD) Seoul logs lowest temperature in 35 yrs as cold spell grips nation
-
4
(3rd LD) 'Comfort women' win first legal victory against Tokyo in wartime sex slavery case
-
5
(2nd LD) Navy officer found dead in Yellow Sea after going missing while on duty
-
1
Unidentified cash worth 8.1 bln won discovered at casino during money theft probe
-
2
Celltrion says its COVID-19 treatment cuts recovery time, chance of severe cases
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases in 500s for 2nd day; worst wave of pandemic slowing
-
4
S. Korea plans underwater test of indigenous SLBM: source
-
5
(LEAD) N.K. leader's sister slams S. Korea over closely tracking military parade