Seoul stocks down late Thurs. morning on valuation pressure
SEOUL, Jan. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded slightly lower late Thursday morning amid growing valuation pressure following a recent rally.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 3.32 points, or 0.11 percent, to 3,144.97 as of 11:20 a.m.
The key index traded choppy, switching between negative and positive terrain and tracking overnight trends on Wall Street amid the impeachment proceedings of U.S. President Donald Trump and hopes for more stimulus from the incoming Biden administration.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.03 percent, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.43 percent.
Investor sentiment also remained subdued after the KOSPI reached record heights last week.
Most large caps in Seoul traded lower.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics slipped 0.78 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix retreated 2.26 percent.
Pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics declined 1.45 percent, and Celltrion tumbled 6.68 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor skid 2.9 percent.
Leading chemical maker LG Chem jumped 3.2 percent, while rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI edged down 0.13 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver advanced 1.11 percent, and rival Kakao added 0.44 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,099.5 won against the U.S. dollar, down 4.4 won from the previous session's close.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops physical album sales in U.S. in 2020: report
-
2
Exhibition sheds light on foreign researchers who studied Korean art
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korean delegation departs for Iran to negotiate release of seized oil tanker
-
4
(URGENT) N.K. leader reviews ties with S. Korea, vows to seek 'all-out' expansion of external relations: state media
-
5
aespa's 'Black Mamba' becomes fastest K-pop debut song to hit 100 mln YouTube views
-
1
Seoul gov't website sparks outrage for 'sexist' advice for pregnant women
-
2
aespa's 'Black Mamba' becomes fastest K-pop debut song to hit 100 mln YouTube views
-
3
(LEAD) Seoul logs lowest temperature in 35 yrs as cold spell grips nation
-
4
(3rd LD) 'Comfort women' win first legal victory against Tokyo in wartime sex slavery case
-
5
(2nd LD) Navy officer found dead in Yellow Sea after going missing while on duty
-
1
Unidentified cash worth 8.1 bln won discovered at casino during money theft probe
-
2
Celltrion says its COVID-19 treatment cuts recovery time, chance of severe cases
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases in 500s for 2nd day; worst wave of pandemic slowing
-
4
S. Korea plans underwater test of indigenous SLBM: source
-
5
(LEAD) N.K. leader's sister slams S. Korea over closely tracking military parade