S. Korea confirms 58th case of highly pathogenic bird flu
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Jan. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Thursday it has confirmed yet another case of highly pathogenic bird flu from a local poultry farm, with four more suspected infections currently under investigation.
The latest case of the H5N8 strain of avian influenza was reported from a duck farm in Muan of South Jeolla Province, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
Authorities are also investigating other suspected cases nationwide, including at an egg farm in Anseong, 77 kilometers south of the capital city.
Since reporting its first case in nearly three years in November, the disease has been spreading quickly among local poultry farms, with the caseload reaching 58.
So far, Gyeonggi Province surrounding Seoul has accounted for 16 cases, and North Jeolla Province has taken up 12 infections.
To prevent the spread of the virus, authorities have destroyed 16.2 million poultry from areas surrounding infected farms.
Cases from wild birds continued to pile up as well.
South Korea has reported 72 cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza from wild birds since October.
