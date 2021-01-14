BTS wins 6 prizes at 2021 Gaon Chart Music Awards
SEOUL, Jan. 14 (Yonhap) -- Superstar BTS has swept the 2021 Gaon Chart Music Awards with six trophies for its successful albums and songs released last year.
At the annual awards ceremony held virtually on Wednesday due to the new coronavirus pandemic, the K-pop act won three trophies in the "Artist of the Year - Digital Music" category and two in the "Artist of the Year - Physical Album" category.
The awards are given to 12 digital songs that topped the chart each month and four physical albums that sold the most on a quarterly basis.
"On," the main track of the group's fourth full album "Map of the Soul: 7"; global megahit song "Dynamite"; and "Life Goes On," the main track of the group's latest EP "BE," were chosen as the best songs for February, August and November of last year, respectively, based on chart statistics.
Among four trophies for physical albums, BTS took home two with "Map of the Soul: 7" and "BE."
The group also picked up the "Retail Album of the Year" award.
The sweeping wins mark another feat for BTS, which had one of the best years in its eight-year career last year, scoring record No. 1s on Billboard, winning prizes at major U.S. music awards and getting a Grammy nomination -- the first for a pop music act from South Korea -- for the ceremony slated for March.
"We feel grateful for ARMY, our fan club, who have listened to our songs and shown love," BTS said in a video after the group won the awards, asking for attention to their upcoming work as well.
Girl group BLACKPINK also won four prizes, including two "Artist of the Year - Digital Music" awards for "How You Like That" and "Lovesick Girls." The songs were released in June and October, respectively.
K-pop songstress IU took home three trophies, including an "Artist of the Year - Digital Music" award for "Eight."
Lee Soo-man, the founder and executive producer of K-pop giant SM Entertainment, received the "K-pop Contribution Award" for those who made a great contribution to the K-pop industry.
