Corruption case of ex-President Park should never be repeated: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL, Jan. 14 (Yonhap) -- Cheong Wa Dae on Thursday issued a statement on the Supreme Court sentence of former President Park Geun-hye, stating the corruption scandal that led to imprisonment of an ex-president should never be repeated.
Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court upheld a 20-year sentence for Park on bribery and other charges, closing the legal process that gripped the country and ultimately removed her from office in 2017.
"Such an incident should never be repeated, through taking the tragic incident of a former president serving in prison as a historical lesson," Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok said in a briefing.
Kang added that the top court's ruling effectively realized the nation's Constitutional spirit and that it was a sign of the advancement of Korea's democracy.
Kang, meanwhile declined to comment on the ongoing political debate as to whether the president should pardon Park along with her predecessor, Lee Myung-bak, who is also serving a 17-year jail term for corruption.
"It would be inappropriate to discuss pardons immediately after the Supreme Court ruling was made," the office said.
The debate erupted almost unexpectedly after Rep. Lee Nak-yon, head of the ruling Democratic Party, stated on New Year's Day that he would ask the president to grant pardons for Park and Lee at an appropriate time as a way to transcend partisan politics and promote national unity.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops physical album sales in U.S. in 2020: report
-
2
Exhibition sheds light on foreign researchers who studied Korean art
-
3
Rookie band TREASURE aims to spread positive vibes with debut full album
-
4
'Boy With Luv' becomes 2nd BTS music video to hit 1.1 bln views
-
5
(URGENT) N.K. leader reviews ties with S. Korea, vows to seek 'all-out' expansion of external relations: state media
-
1
aespa's 'Black Mamba' becomes fastest K-pop debut song to hit 100 mln YouTube views
-
2
(LEAD) Seoul logs lowest temperature in 35 yrs as cold spell grips nation
-
3
(3rd LD) 'Comfort women' win first legal victory against Tokyo in wartime sex slavery case
-
4
(2nd LD) Navy officer found dead in Yellow Sea after going missing while on duty
-
5
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops physical album sales in U.S. in 2020: report
-
1
Unidentified cash worth 8.1 bln won discovered at casino during money theft probe
-
2
Celltrion says its COVID-19 treatment cuts recovery time, chance of severe cases
-
3
S. Korea plans underwater test of indigenous SLBM: source
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases in 500s for 3rd day in sign of letup in infections
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases in 500s for 2nd day; worst wave of pandemic slowing