Samsung unit signs collective agreement with labor union
SEOUL, Jan. 14 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Display Co. on Thursday signed a collective agreement with its labor union, becoming the first electronics affiliate of Samsung Group to ink such a deal.
The agreement was reached about seven months after the management and the labor union started to negotiate on welfare programs and working condition improvements.
Samsung Display is the first among Samsung Group's five major electronics affiliates, including Samsung Electronics Co. and Samsung SDI Co., to ink a collective agreement with its union since Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, the de facto leader of South Korea's top conglomerate, promised to scrap the group's "no labor union" policy last year.
Meanwhile, Samsung Electronics is still negotiating with its union over a collective agreement after kicking off their meetings in November.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops physical album sales in U.S. in 2020: report
-
2
Exhibition sheds light on foreign researchers who studied Korean art
-
3
Rookie band TREASURE aims to spread positive vibes with debut full album
-
4
'Boy With Luv' becomes 2nd BTS music video to hit 1.1 bln views
-
5
(URGENT) N.K. leader reviews ties with S. Korea, vows to seek 'all-out' expansion of external relations: state media
-
1
aespa's 'Black Mamba' becomes fastest K-pop debut song to hit 100 mln YouTube views
-
2
(LEAD) Seoul logs lowest temperature in 35 yrs as cold spell grips nation
-
3
(3rd LD) 'Comfort women' win first legal victory against Tokyo in wartime sex slavery case
-
4
(2nd LD) Navy officer found dead in Yellow Sea after going missing while on duty
-
5
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops physical album sales in U.S. in 2020: report
-
1
Unidentified cash worth 8.1 bln won discovered at casino during money theft probe
-
2
Celltrion says its COVID-19 treatment cuts recovery time, chance of severe cases
-
3
S. Korea plans underwater test of indigenous SLBM: source
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases in 500s for 3rd day in sign of letup in infections
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases in 500s for 2nd day; worst wave of pandemic slowing