KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All News 15:40 January 14, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 14 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

BoryungPharm 22,000 DN 950
L&L 10,950 UP 400
POSCO CHEMICAL 131,500 UP 6,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 56,400 DN 200
Shinsegae 254,000 0
SGBC 81,900 UP 2,300
HYUNDAI STEEL 43,900 DN 500
LOTTE 37,550 UP 1,050
Hyosung 77,200 UP 1,200
Nongshim 300,000 UP 3,000
KCC 205,000 UP 5,500
SKBP 155,000 UP 2,000
NEXENTIRE 6,310 UP 200
CHONGKUNDANG 228,500 UP 26,000
AmoreG 61,800 UP 1,200
HyundaiMtr 250,500 DN 8,500
TaekwangInd 849,000 UP 8,000
KAL 32,750 UP 2,300
Daewoong 58,800 UP 500
YUNGJIN PHARM 7,440 0
SamyangFood 102,000 UP 2,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 15,200 UP 50
CJ CheilJedang 448,000 UP 16,000
SsangyongCement 6,640 DN 20
LG Corp. 108,500 UP 5,000
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14800 UP150
KiaMtr 73,800 UP 1,600
Hyundai M&F INS 22,450 DN 150
DOOSAN 56,500 UP 6,300
Daesang 28,650 UP 200
DongkukStlMill 9,130 UP 70
SKNetworks 5,070 UP 75
LGInt 26,950 UP 600
ORION Holdings 13,150 DN 50
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 80,300 UP 3,300
ShinhanGroup 34,050 DN 150
HITEJINRO 36,600 UP 1,100
Yuhan 77,800 UP 3,100
CJ LOGISTICS 171,000 UP 500
DaelimInd 83,000 0
(MORE)

