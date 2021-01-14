SK hynix 130,500 DN 2,500

Youngpoong 543,000 UP 1,000

HyundaiEng&Const 44,750 UP 300

CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,350 UP 750

SamsungF&MIns 189,000 UP 1,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 34,600 DN 800

Kogas 34,600 UP 2,050

Hanwha 30,700 UP 350

DB HiTek 59,400 DN 100

JWPHARMA 34,000 DN 1,250

Binggrae 57,800 UP 700

GCH Corp 43,800 UP 450

LotteChilsung 128,000 UP 7,000

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,070 UP 40

POSCO 282,000 DN 1,500

SPC SAMLIP 75,300 0

SAMSUNG SDS 209,500 UP 3,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 27,300 DN 200

KUMHOTIRE 3,875 UP 105

DB INSURANCE 43,350 UP 100

SamsungElec 89,700 0

NHIS 12,050 DN 50

SK Discovery 62,100 DN 100

LS 72,800 UP 300

GC Corp 407,500 UP 21,000

GS E&C 42,900 UP 100

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 30,350 UP 50

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 749,000 DN 5,000

KPIC 284,000 UP 6,500

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 10,300 UP 250

SKC 105,000 UP 5,700

GS Retail 36,600 DN 400

Ottogi 579,000 DN 2,000

IlyangPharm 60,100 UP 1,200

F&F 101,500 UP 500

SamsungElecMech 207,500 UP 4,000

Hanssem 104,000 0

TAEYOUNG E&C 12,800 DN 100

KSOE 118,500 UP 2,500

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 55,500 UP 500

(MORE)