KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SK hynix 130,500 DN 2,500
Youngpoong 543,000 UP 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 44,750 UP 300
CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,350 UP 750
SamsungF&MIns 189,000 UP 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 34,600 DN 800
Kogas 34,600 UP 2,050
Hanwha 30,700 UP 350
DB HiTek 59,400 DN 100
JWPHARMA 34,000 DN 1,250
Binggrae 57,800 UP 700
GCH Corp 43,800 UP 450
LotteChilsung 128,000 UP 7,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,070 UP 40
POSCO 282,000 DN 1,500
SPC SAMLIP 75,300 0
SAMSUNG SDS 209,500 UP 3,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 27,300 DN 200
KUMHOTIRE 3,875 UP 105
DB INSURANCE 43,350 UP 100
SamsungElec 89,700 0
NHIS 12,050 DN 50
SK Discovery 62,100 DN 100
LS 72,800 UP 300
GC Corp 407,500 UP 21,000
GS E&C 42,900 UP 100
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 30,350 UP 50
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 749,000 DN 5,000
KPIC 284,000 UP 6,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 10,300 UP 250
SKC 105,000 UP 5,700
GS Retail 36,600 DN 400
Ottogi 579,000 DN 2,000
IlyangPharm 60,100 UP 1,200
F&F 101,500 UP 500
SamsungElecMech 207,500 UP 4,000
Hanssem 104,000 0
TAEYOUNG E&C 12,800 DN 100
KSOE 118,500 UP 2,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 55,500 UP 500
