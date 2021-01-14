LS ELECTRIC 68,200 DN 500

KorZinc 420,500 DN 2,500

SamsungHvyInd 7,130 UP 100

SYC 63,600 UP 1,300

HyundaiMipoDock 52,200 UP 400

IS DONGSEO 53,700 DN 200

S-Oil 77,700 DN 600

LG Innotek 189,000 0

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 316,000 UP 7,000

NamsunAlum 4,395 0

MERITZ SECU 3,780 DN 35

CJ 115,000 UP 11,500

HtlShilla 84,900 UP 300

Hanmi Science 80,900 DN 100

HMM 15,200 UP 150

HYUNDAI WIA 79,200 DN 3,400

HDC HOLDINGS 11,200 UP 250

S-1 87,700 DN 500

ZINUS 106,000 UP 500

LOTTE SHOPPING 123,000 UP 2,500

Hanchem 193,000 UP 6,000

OCI 108,000 0

KEPCO 25,950 UP 200

SamsungSecu 43,050 DN 600

KG DONGBU STL 11,850 UP 100

KumhoPetrochem 172,000 UP 9,500

Mobis 327,000 DN 12,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 32,500 DN 550

SKTelecom 255,500 UP 500

S&T MOTIV 55,500 UP 1,600

HyundaiElev 44,000 UP 700

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,150 UP 300

Hanon Systems 17,850 UP 150

SK 306,000 UP 9,500

ShinpoongPharm 118,000 UP 1,000

Handsome 32,600 UP 100

ILJIN MATERIALS 60,800 UP 1,800

BukwangPharm 27,150 UP 1,900

Asiana Airlines 4,210 0

COWAY 75,300 UP 2,100

