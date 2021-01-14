KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LS ELECTRIC 68,200 DN 500
KorZinc 420,500 DN 2,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,130 UP 100
SYC 63,600 UP 1,300
HyundaiMipoDock 52,200 UP 400
IS DONGSEO 53,700 DN 200
S-Oil 77,700 DN 600
LG Innotek 189,000 0
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 316,000 UP 7,000
NamsunAlum 4,395 0
MERITZ SECU 3,780 DN 35
CJ 115,000 UP 11,500
HtlShilla 84,900 UP 300
Hanmi Science 80,900 DN 100
HMM 15,200 UP 150
HYUNDAI WIA 79,200 DN 3,400
HDC HOLDINGS 11,200 UP 250
S-1 87,700 DN 500
ZINUS 106,000 UP 500
LOTTE SHOPPING 123,000 UP 2,500
Hanchem 193,000 UP 6,000
OCI 108,000 0
KEPCO 25,950 UP 200
SamsungSecu 43,050 DN 600
KG DONGBU STL 11,850 UP 100
KumhoPetrochem 172,000 UP 9,500
Mobis 327,000 DN 12,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 32,500 DN 550
SKTelecom 255,500 UP 500
S&T MOTIV 55,500 UP 1,600
HyundaiElev 44,000 UP 700
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,150 UP 300
Hanon Systems 17,850 UP 150
SK 306,000 UP 9,500
ShinpoongPharm 118,000 UP 1,000
Handsome 32,600 UP 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 60,800 UP 1,800
BukwangPharm 27,150 UP 1,900
Asiana Airlines 4,210 0
COWAY 75,300 UP 2,100
(MORE)
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops physical album sales in U.S. in 2020: report
-
2
Exhibition sheds light on foreign researchers who studied Korean art
-
3
Rookie band TREASURE aims to spread positive vibes with debut full album
-
4
'Boy With Luv' becomes 2nd BTS music video to hit 1.1 bln views
-
5
(URGENT) N.K. leader reviews ties with S. Korea, vows to seek 'all-out' expansion of external relations: state media
-
1
aespa's 'Black Mamba' becomes fastest K-pop debut song to hit 100 mln YouTube views
-
2
(LEAD) Seoul logs lowest temperature in 35 yrs as cold spell grips nation
-
3
(3rd LD) 'Comfort women' win first legal victory against Tokyo in wartime sex slavery case
-
4
(2nd LD) Navy officer found dead in Yellow Sea after going missing while on duty
-
5
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops physical album sales in U.S. in 2020: report
-
1
Unidentified cash worth 8.1 bln won discovered at casino during money theft probe
-
2
Celltrion says its COVID-19 treatment cuts recovery time, chance of severe cases
-
3
S. Korea plans underwater test of indigenous SLBM: source
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases in 500s for 3rd day in sign of letup in infections
-
5
(LEAD) Celltrion says its COVID-19 treatment cuts recovery time, chance of severe cases