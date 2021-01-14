KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 8,840 DN 40
DONGSUH 33,000 DN 100
SamsungEng 14,000 DN 100
SAMSUNG C&T 152,500 UP 6,500
PanOcean 4,970 UP 50
SAMSUNG CARD 32,900 UP 350
CheilWorldwide 21,050 DN 300
KT 24,150 UP 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL176500 UP500
LG Display 21,500 UP 1,050
Kangwonland 25,650 UP 750
NAVER 318,000 UP 4,000
Kakao 451,500 DN 3,000
NCsoft 939,000 DN 1,000
KIWOOM 153,000 0
DSME 28,500 UP 50
DSINFRA 8,640 UP 150
DWEC 6,050 UP 340
DongwonF&B 188,500 UP 3,500
KEPCO KPS 28,350 DN 50
LGH&H 1,596,000 DN 2,000
LGCHEM 1,010,000 UP 10,000
KEPCO E&C 17,400 UP 150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 81,100 UP 100
LOTTE TOUR 15,550 UP 600
LG Uplus 12,250 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 84,900 UP 1,300
KT&G 82,100 UP 100
DHICO 13,900 UP 600
Doosanfc 54,000 DN 700
HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,000 UP 350
LGELECTRONICS 147,000 UP 7,000
Celltrion 352,500 DN 29,000
Huchems 24,600 0
DAEWOONG PHARM 170,000 UP 2,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 80,000 DN 500
KIH 87,800 UP 1,400
LOTTE Himart 38,300 UP 1,300
GS 40,550 UP 500
CJ CGV 29,050 UP 700
