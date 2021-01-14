LIG Nex1 33,000 UP 550

Fila Holdings 47,050 DN 650

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 185,500 DN 4,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 39,250 DN 950

HANWHA LIFE 3,170 DN 65

AMOREPACIFIC 213,500 UP 2,000

SK Innovation 262,000 DN 19,000

POONGSAN 30,200 UP 150

KBFinancialGroup 46,550 DN 750

Hansae 15,900 0

LG HAUSYS 78,500 UP 900

Youngone Corp 33,850 0

CSWIND 165,500 DN 3,500

GKL 16,650 UP 350

KOLON IND 43,300 DN 300

HanmiPharm 375,000 UP 8,000

BNK Financial Group 5,990 DN 40

emart 178,000 DN 1,500

FOOSUNG 12,100 UP 50

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY405 50 UP550

KOLMAR KOREA 51,700 DN 200

HANJINKAL 67,500 DN 100

DoubleUGames 64,100 UP 2,100

CUCKOO 95,400 0

COSMAX 100,000 UP 3,900

MANDO 73,600 DN 3,300

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 816,000 DN 14,000

INNOCEAN 63,700 DN 1,300

Doosan Bobcat 33,350 UP 150

H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,250 UP 500

Netmarble 126,500 DN 500

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S279000 UP6500

ORION 123,500 UP 1,500

HANWHA SYSTEMS 18,300 DN 700

BGF Retail 151,500 UP 4,000

SKCHEM 356,000 DN 5,000

WooriFinancialGroup 10,100 UP 50

Big Hit 166,000 DN 2,500

HDC-OP 28,350 UP 300

DWS 37,200 DN 1,300

(END)