KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
LIG Nex1 33,000 UP 550
Fila Holdings 47,050 DN 650
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 185,500 DN 4,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 39,250 DN 950
HANWHA LIFE 3,170 DN 65
AMOREPACIFIC 213,500 UP 2,000
SK Innovation 262,000 DN 19,000
POONGSAN 30,200 UP 150
KBFinancialGroup 46,550 DN 750
Hansae 15,900 0
LG HAUSYS 78,500 UP 900
Youngone Corp 33,850 0
CSWIND 165,500 DN 3,500
GKL 16,650 UP 350
KOLON IND 43,300 DN 300
HanmiPharm 375,000 UP 8,000
BNK Financial Group 5,990 DN 40
emart 178,000 DN 1,500
FOOSUNG 12,100 UP 50
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY405 50 UP550
KOLMAR KOREA 51,700 DN 200
HANJINKAL 67,500 DN 100
DoubleUGames 64,100 UP 2,100
CUCKOO 95,400 0
COSMAX 100,000 UP 3,900
MANDO 73,600 DN 3,300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 816,000 DN 14,000
INNOCEAN 63,700 DN 1,300
Doosan Bobcat 33,350 UP 150
H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,250 UP 500
Netmarble 126,500 DN 500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S279000 UP6500
ORION 123,500 UP 1,500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 18,300 DN 700
BGF Retail 151,500 UP 4,000
SKCHEM 356,000 DN 5,000
WooriFinancialGroup 10,100 UP 50
Big Hit 166,000 DN 2,500
HDC-OP 28,350 UP 300
DWS 37,200 DN 1,300
