Samsung unveils new wireless earbuds with upgraded quality
By Joo Kyung-don
SEOUL, Jan. 15 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Friday rolled out its new wireless earbuds boasting upgraded audio quality and sleek design as the South Korean tech giant eyes expansion of its presence in the fast-growing hearables market.
The Galaxy Buds Pro debuted at the online Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event, alongside the company's new Galaxy S21 smartphone series.
Samsung said the Galaxy Buds Pro represents its most premium earbuds to date, featuring more user-friendly functions and enhanced connectivity.
The latest earwear device will go on sale in South Korea on Friday with a price tag of 239,800 won (US$218).
"With Galaxy Buds Pro, we're making a big statement with a small device, offering users a one-of-a-kind audio experience that makes even everyday tasks truly epic," Roh Tae-moon, who heads Samsung's mobile communications business division, said.
The Galaxy Buds Pro sports an 11-millimeter woofer for deeper bass and a 6.5-millimeter tweeter for crisp treble with minimal distortion, according to Samsung, which delivers a more "dynamic and balanced" sound to users.
To deliver better call quality, Samsung applied it new "Wind Shield" technology for the first time that minimizes wind interference with a specially designed chamber and mesh filters.
Its three microphones, with one including a high signal-to-noise ratio, and an enhanced voice pickup unit (VPU) can separate the user's voice from unwanted sounds, it added.
The Galaxy Buds Pro also comes with upgraded active noise cancelling (ANC) capabilities that can reduce background noise by up to 99 percent, the company said.
Combined with its Ambient Sound function, which allows users to amplify nearby sounds by more than 20 decibels, the device can help users to listen and communicate more effectively.
"Galaxy Buds Pro recognize when you're speaking, and they can automatically switch between canceling nearby sounds and amplifying them," it said. "They will also turn down your music when you want to talk, even if you are using Ambient Sound or have ANC turned off."
The canal-type earbuds, which come in three colors, also has Auto Switch feature which allows users to toggle their earbuds connections between Galaxy devices without manual adjustments.
The Galaxy Buds Pro offers a maximum 8 hours of playback when fully charged, with an additional 20 hours of reserve power available in the wireless charging case. It supports quick charging that allows users to get one hour of playtime just after five minutes of charging.
The Galaxy Buds Pro comes in three colors – phantom black, phantom silver and phantom violet.
Samsung hopes the Galaxy Buds Pro can increase its market share in the hearables market.
According to market researcher Counterpoint Research, Samsung accounted for only a 5 percent share in the global wireless earphone market in the third quarter of 2020. Apple was the dominant leader with a 29 percent share, followed by China's Xiaomi with a 13 percent share.
