Samsung highlights new security, communications solutions for Galaxy S21
SEOUL, Jan. 15 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Friday introduced upgraded security and interconnection solutions for its new flagship smartphone as the South Korean tech giant seeks to beef up its software capabilities.
Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S21 smartphone series -- the entry-level S21, the mid-tier S21+ and the high-end S21 Ultra -- at the online Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event.
While the latest 5G smartphone family highlighted enhanced rear camera module design and upgraded specs, Samsung also featured its latest security and communications technologies for the devices.
"Given how indispensable technology has been to our lives during these times, we wanted to take another leap forward and push the boundaries of what a smartphone can do," Roh Tae-moon who heads Samsung's mobile communications business, said.
The world's largest smartphone maker said the S21 handsets are secured by the company's own chipset level security platform, Samsung Knox Vault.
"We rely on our smartphones more than ever, which is why protecting sensitive information is more important than ever," the company said. "By adding tamper-resistant secure memory to our secure processor, Samsung Knox Vault enables S21 to add a new layer of protection."
Samsung also introduced a new function called Private Share, which helps users safely remove location metadata from photos before sharing them. The new feature also allows users to control who gets access to the content they send and how long the content is available, according to the company.
When it comes to services leveraging smart communication technologies, Samsung said SmartThings Find, which allows users to locate compatible Galaxy devices even when they are offline, is available on the Galaxy S21.
For non-connected devices, Samsung introduced Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth locator. The tracking tag can be attached to any object and help users find the item when it is lost.
Samsung said the S21 Ultra and the S21+ support with Ultra-wideband (UWB) technologies and will introduce digital car key service that can unlock compatible car doors.
The company said Galaxy S21 users will be also able to control their smart devices at home from their car, as its SmartThings platform can be compatible with Google's Android Auto.
The service will allow users to turn on lights or raise the temperature of the thermostat from their Android Auto compatible vehicle.
To deliver seamless user experience, Samsung said the S21 Ultra supports Wi-Fi 6E, which allows users to enjoy more bandwidth and faster connectivity.
The high-end model also employs dual Bluetooth technology, so that it can stably connect to other smart devices.
