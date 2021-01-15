(2nd LD) S. Korea puts priority on increasing home supply to ease housing crunch

South Korea's soaring housing prices have showed no signs of a letup despite the government's efforts to stabilize the real estate market, including tax hikes and loan regulations. Prices of houses for rental recently spiked as supply dried up.

Home prices in South Korea rose at the fastest pace in nine years in 2020 with a 5.36 percent on-year surge, according to the data from the Korea Real Estate Board, amid low interest rates and ample market liquidity.