No new COVID-19 cases reported at correctional facilities for 2nd day

All News 21:36 January 14, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 14 (Yonhap) -- Correctional facilities in South Korea reported no new coronavirus cases on Thursday for the second day in a row, after an alarming surge in a cluster infection at a Seoul prison.

A total of 1,249 COVID-19 cases linked to prisons across the country had been reported as of Thursday, unchanged from Tuesday, the Ministry of Justice said.

Medical workers walk in front of the entrance of Dongbu Detention Center in Seoul on Jan. 14, 2021. (Yonhap)

The government has announced a set of enhanced COVID-19 measures for prisons following the outbreak at the Seoul detention center that has emerged as a hotbed of infections.

Under the new policy, new inmates will be required to undergo three weeks of isolation before entering correctional facilities.

The Dongbu Detention Center has reported 1,193 COVID-19 cases since the first case on Nov. 27.

The Dongbu center has been relocating inmates to other regions to ease overcrowding and reduce infection risk.
