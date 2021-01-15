N. Korea holds military parade attended by its leader: state media
All News 06:24 January 15, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 15 (Yonhap) -- North Korea held a military parade Thursday evening in central Pyongyang in celebration of the recently concluded party congress and leader Kim Jong-un attended the event, state media said Friday.
The parade came after Pyongyang wrapped up its eight-day congress of the ruling Workers' Party on Tuesday, in which Kim pledged to bolster the nuclear arsenal of the country.
Earlier, a South Korean government source said the North appeared to have staged a military parade on Thursday at around 6 p.m.
