Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea holds military parade attended by its leader: state media

All News 06:24 January 15, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 15 (Yonhap) -- North Korea held a military parade Thursday evening in central Pyongyang in celebration of the recently concluded party congress and leader Kim Jong-un attended the event, state media said Friday.

The parade came after Pyongyang wrapped up its eight-day congress of the ruling Workers' Party on Tuesday, in which Kim pledged to bolster the nuclear arsenal of the country.

Earlier, a South Korean government source said the North appeared to have staged a military parade on Thursday at around 6 p.m.

julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!