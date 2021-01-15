(LEAD) N. Korea holds military parade attended by its leader
SEOUL, Jan. 15 (Yonhap) -- North Korea held a military parade Thursday evening in central Pyongyang to celebrate the recently concluded party congress, showing off its state-of-the-art weapons, including a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), state media reported Friday.
The parade came after Pyongyang wrapped up its eight-day congress of the ruling Workers' Party on Tuesday, at which leader Kim Jong-un called the United States the North's "foremost principal enemy" and pledged to bolster the nuclear arsenal of the country.
Armored vehicles led the parade, followed by state-of-the-art tactical missiles, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). Fighter jets flew in formation and drew "eight" in the sky with fireworks in celebration of the eighth party congress.
"The column of prototype tanks roared past the square, which was followed by those of ultra-modern tactical rockets," KCNA said. "This was followed by the procession of the ultra-modern self-propelled artillery pieces, grandly showing off the might of our artillery force."
"The world's most powerful weapon, submarine-launch ballistic missile, entered the square one after another, powerfully demonstrating the might of the revolutionary armed forces," it added.
It is not clear whether the North showed off its intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs). Details on the SLBM on display remain unclear.
Leader Kim Jong-un attended the parade, but it appears that he did not address the event. Defense Minister Kim Jong-gwan delivered a speech, according to the state media.
The parade was attended by other senior officials, including Choe Ryong-hae, the North's No. 2 leader, and Jo Yong-won, a senior party official who is believed to have jumped to the country's No. 3 position at the party congress.
Earlier, a South Korean government source said the North appeared to have staged a military parade on Thursday at around 6 p.m.
It is the first time that the North has held a military parade to celebrate a party congress.
Thursday's parade comes just three months after the North staged a massive nighttime military parade in October to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the Workers' Party.
During the parade, the North showed off a new ICBM and an SLBM. Leader Kim attended the event and delivered a speech.
