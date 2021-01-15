(4th LD) N. Korea holds military parade, showcases new SLBM
By Yi Wonju
SEOUL, Jan. 15 (Yonhap) -- North Korea held a military parade Thursday evening in central Pyongyang to celebrate the recently concluded party congress, showing off its state-of-the-art weapons, including a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), state media reported Friday.
The parade held in Kim Il-sung square came after Pyongyang wrapped up its eight-day congress of the ruling Workers' Party on Tuesday, at which leader Kim Jong-un pledged to bolster the nuclear arsenal of the country.
North Korea appears to aim at upping the ante ahead of next week's inauguration of Joe Biden as new president of the United States amid uncertainty over Washington's policy direction on currently stalled denuclearization talks.
Armored vehicles led the parade, followed by state-of-the-art tactical missiles, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). Fighter jets flew in formation and drew "eight" in the sky with fireworks in celebration of the eighth party congress.
"The column of prototype tanks roared past the square, which was followed by those of ultra-modern tactical rockets," the Korean Central News Agency said. "This was followed by the procession of the ultra-modern self-propelled artillery pieces, grandly showing off the might of our artillery force."
"The world's most powerful weapon, submarine-launch ballistic missile, entered the square one after another, powerfully demonstrating the might of the revolutionary armed forces," it added.
KCNA boasted of the North's military power, stressing that it is a "nuclear-weapon state."
The North's defense scientists and high-tech weapons have proven its military power as a "nuclear-weapon state and the world's greatest defense power," it said.
It is not clear whether the North displayed its intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs). Details on the SLBM on display remain unclear, but photos released by state media suggest that it might be a new type of SLBM.
North Korea has not aired recorded footage of the event yet.
Kim attended the parade, but it appears that the leader did not address the event. Defense Minister Kim Jong-gwan delivered a speech, according to state media.
All the delegates "broke into stormy cheers" and were filled with "fervent enthusiasm" when leader Kim appeared at the parade to hold a photo session, KCNA said.
Kim posed for a photo with the delegates and told them that they could "break through all challenges and obstacles in the advance with the revolutionary spirit of Paektu, the spirit of self-reliance," it said.
Fireworks were shot off following the military parade as people "raised shouts of joy, feasting their eyes on the fireworks."
The military parade was preceded by the rare party congress, which was held for more than a week until Tuesday.
During the congress, Kim unveiled a new five-year economic development scheme focusing on self-reliance and called for advancing nuclear weapons, while defining the U.S. as the "foremost principal enemy."
Experts said the latest military parade showcasing the SLBM and other weaponry ahead of Biden's inauguration is aimed at sending a message to the U.S.
"North Korea doesn't need an SLBM. It is not for the South, it's for the U.S. In that aspect, it sends a message aimed at pressuring the U.S. ahead of the incoming Biden administration," Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies, said.
"But the North is not sending a message to the U.S. warning that it will take action. It is sending an unspoken message to force the incoming administration to prioritize North Korea in their policies and to withdraw hostile policy against the North," he added.
The parade was attended by other senior officials, including Choe Ryong-hae, the North's No. 2 leader, and Jo Yong-won, a senior party official who is believed to have jumped to the country's No. 3 position at the party congress.
Earlier, a South Korean government source said the North appeared to have staged a military parade on Thursday at around 6 p.m.
It is the first time that the North has held a military parade to celebrate a party congress.
Thursday's parade comes just three months after the North staged a massive nighttime military parade in October to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the Workers' Party.
During the parade, the North showed off a new ICBM and an SLBM. Leader Kim attended the event and delivered a speech.
