Korean-language dailies

-- Park Geun-hye's ruling confirmed, President Moon ponders (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Goal of increasing public rental homes is met, but conflict over housing leases deepens (Kookmin Daily)

-- Park's sentence finalized, talk of her pardon reignited; ruling party says she should offer 'heartfelt apology' (Donga llbo)

-- Park's 20-year sentence confirmed; talk of her pardon rekindled (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Park Geun-hye's 20-year jail sentence finalized (Segye Times)

-- Kim Dong-yeon, instead of Park Young-sun, may compete for ruling party ticket to run in Seoul mayor election (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Cheong Wa Dae remains silent on the day when Park's 20-year sentence is confirmed (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 20-year sentence finalized for Park Geun-hye, a coda to court judgment on influence peddling (Hankyoreh)

-- 20-year sentence, coda to court trial; talk of her pardon rekindled (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Park Geun-hye's 20-year sentence confirmed; talk of her pardon rekindled in political circles (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Ruling party seeks passage of '3 labor laws' next month; labor flexibility feared to worsen (Korea Economic Daily)

