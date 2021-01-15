Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Jan. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 15.
Korean-language dailies
-- Park Geun-hye's ruling confirmed, President Moon ponders (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Goal of increasing public rental homes is met, but conflict over housing leases deepens (Kookmin Daily)
-- Park's sentence finalized, talk of her pardon reignited; ruling party says she should offer 'heartfelt apology' (Donga llbo)
-- Park's 20-year sentence confirmed; talk of her pardon rekindled (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Park Geun-hye's 20-year jail sentence finalized (Segye Times)
-- Kim Dong-yeon, instead of Park Young-sun, may compete for ruling party ticket to run in Seoul mayor election (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Cheong Wa Dae remains silent on the day when Park's 20-year sentence is confirmed (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 20-year sentence finalized for Park Geun-hye, a coda to court judgment on influence peddling (Hankyoreh)
-- 20-year sentence, coda to court trial; talk of her pardon rekindled (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Park Geun-hye's 20-year sentence confirmed; talk of her pardon rekindled in political circles (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Ruling party seeks passage of '3 labor laws' next month; labor flexibility feared to worsen (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- With final ruling, question of Park's pardon arises (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Supreme Court confirms 20 years in prison for ex-President Park (Korea Herald)
-- Trump impeached for historic 2nd time over Capitol riot (Korea Times)
