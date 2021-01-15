Military postpones reserve forces' training to second half due to COVID-19
SEOUL, Jan. 15 (Yonhap) -- The military has decided not to hold regular training sessions for reserve forces in the first half of this year due to the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Friday.
The training for the country's 2.75 million-strong forces was slated to kick off in March across the nation, but it will be held in the second half in consideration of the COVID-19 situation, according to the ministry.
South Korean reservists are required to go through one training session of one to three days per year. In 2020, the military called off the annual field training for the first time in 52 years due to the pandemic.
The ministry said it will make an announcement 45 days prior to the launch of the training this year after evaluating the virus situation.
It is also planning to launch online programs to replace indoor education.
"The defense ministry will continue to take measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to fully prepare for a combat readiness posture," the ministry said in a release.
The military has reported 526 cases of the new coronavirus in barracks so far.
Nationwide, South Korea added 524 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, raising the total caseload to 70,728. It marked the third-day in a row for the figure to stay in the 500s in a possible sign a third wave of infections has passed its peak in the country.
