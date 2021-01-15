Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:04 January 15, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 09/01 Rain 60
Incheon 08/02 Rain 30
Suwon 09/01 Sunny 60
Cheongju 11/00 Sunny 60
Daejeon 13/-1 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 08/-4 Rain 60
Gangneung 13/01 Sunny 30
Jeonju 14/04 Sunny 60
Gwangju 15/05 Sunny 60
Jeju 17/08 Sunny 60
Daegu 15/01 Cloudy 30
Busan 15/09 Cloudy 30
