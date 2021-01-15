Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:04 January 15, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 09/01 Rain 60

Incheon 08/02 Rain 30

Suwon 09/01 Sunny 60

Cheongju 11/00 Sunny 60

Daejeon 13/-1 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 08/-4 Rain 60

Gangneung 13/01 Sunny 30

Jeonju 14/04 Sunny 60

Gwangju 15/05 Sunny 60

Jeju 17/08 Sunny 60

Daegu 15/01 Cloudy 30

Busan 15/09 Cloudy 30

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!