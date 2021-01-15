Full text of BOK statement on monetary policy decision in January

The inflation expectations of the general public have remained at the upper-1 percent level. It is forecast that consumer price inflation will run at the mid- to upper-0 percent level for some time and then moderately increase to around 1 percent. Core inflation is forecast to remain at the low- to mid-0 percent level.

In domestic financial markets, stock prices have surged as the rise in stock prices in major countries and optimistic prospects for the performance of domestic corporations have heightened investors' risk appetite.