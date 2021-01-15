Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
Diplomats of S. Korea, Japan hold video talks amid tensions on wartime sexual slavery ruling
SEOUL -- Diplomats of South Korea and Japan held video talks Friday to discuss a recent Seoul court ruling ordering Tokyo to compensate victims of its wartime sexual slavery and other pending issues, the foreign ministry said.
The talks between Kim Jung-han, the ministry's director-general for Asia and Pacific affairs, and his Japanese counterpart, Takehiro Funakoshi, came a week after the Seoul Central District Court ordered Tokyo to make reparations of 100 million won (US$91,066) each to 12 Korean victims.
-----------------
S. Korea likely to maintain virus curbs while loosening business restrictions
SEOUL -- South Korean health authorities are expected to maintain the current social distancing level, including keeping the current ban on gatherings of five or more people, officials said Friday.
The authorities are set to announce on Saturday whether to continue the so-called Level 2.5 social distancing, the second highest in the country's five-tier scheme, in the greater Seoul area.
-----------------
Moon to hold New Year's press conference on Monday
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in will hold his New Year's press conference on Monday, which is expected to cover a range of issues, including the controversy over whether to offer pardons to two convicted former presidents.
The press conference will be held at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae late Monday morning for a 100-minute run and broadcast live on TV, presidential spokesman Kang Min-seok said.
-----------------
Moon orders KDCA chief to lead COVID-19 vaccination program with 'full authority'
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in on Friday instructed the chief of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) to lead the country's COVID-19 vaccination program with "full authority."
Moon gave the instruction while receiving a briefing from KDCA Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong on her plans to administer the vaccinations through a pan-government program, according to presidential spokesman, Kang Min-seok.
-----------------
Hyundai to build 1st overseas hydrogen fuel-cell systems plant in China
SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Friday it will build its first overseas hydrogen fuel-cell systems plant in China to make a presence in global hydrogen markets.
Hyundai will produce 6,500 fuel-cell systems for hydrogen-powered vehicles annually at the plant in China's southern city of Guangzhou, starting in the second half of 2022. It will consider increasing the production depending on future market demand, the company said in a statement.
-----------------
Court issues orders in favor of Eastar Jet's rehabilitation
SEOUL -- The Seoul Bankruptcy Court on Friday ordered preservation measure and comprehensive prohibition for financially troubled budget carrier Eastar Jet, setting the stage for its rehabilitation and sell-off through merger and acquisition.
The court said it issued the two orders as of 4 p.m., one day after Easter Jet filed for court receivership to find a new investor.
-----------------
Ex-BIGBANG member Seungri additionally indicted for inciting assault
YONGIN, South Korea -- Seungri, the disgraced former member of K-pop boy band BIGBANG, has been additionally indicted for allegedly mobilizing gang members to threaten people he got into a fight with at a bar.
Prosecutors on Thursday added the charge for the 31-year-old, according to the general military court under the Ground Operations Command in Yongin, about 50 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks tumble on profit-taking
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks dipped more than 2 percent Friday as investors booked profits from a recent rally. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) tumbled 64.03 points, or 2.03 percent, to close at 3,085.9 points.
-----------------
Court orders pirate site to compensate authors for illegally using their works
SEOUL -- The operators of a South Korean pirate website have been ordered to pay compensation to around 50 online comics creators for using their works without permission, judicial sources said Friday.
The Seoul Central District Court ruled in favor of the creators in the damages lawsuit they filed in October 2019 against the pirate website named Bamtoki. The court ordered its three operators to pay between 1.5 million won (US$1,366) and 6 million won to each plaintiff.
(END)
