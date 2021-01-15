Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:00 January 15, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------
Jan. 10 -- N. Korea highlights importance of defense capabilities in revised party rules

11 -- N. Korea crowns leader Kim Jong-un as party's general secretary

12 -- Xi congratulates N.K. leader on election as 'general secretary,' calls for stronger ties

13 -- N.K. leader pledges to strengthen 'nuclear war deterrent' as party congress closes

-- N.K. leader's sister slams S. Korea over closely tracking military parade

15 -- N. Korea holds military parade and shows off new SLBM
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!