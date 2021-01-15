Key developments on North Korea this week
All News 16:00 January 15, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
Jan. 10 -- N. Korea highlights importance of defense capabilities in revised party rules
11 -- N. Korea crowns leader Kim Jong-un as party's general secretary
12 -- Xi congratulates N.K. leader on election as 'general secretary,' calls for stronger ties
13 -- N.K. leader pledges to strengthen 'nuclear war deterrent' as party congress closes
-- N.K. leader's sister slams S. Korea over closely tracking military parade
15 -- N. Korea holds military parade and shows off new SLBM
