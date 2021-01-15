Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, Jan. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
S. Korea reaffirms commitment to implementing inter-Korean agreements
SEOUL, Jan. 9 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry on Saturday said it has a firm determination to implement inter-Korean agreements, shortly after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un accused the South of going against it at a rare party congress.
Kim made the remarks during the eighth congress of the ruling Workers' Party currently under way in Pyongyang, calling on Seoul to abide by the inter-Korean peace-building and tension-reduction deals and halt its joint military exercises with the United States.
"As we stated several times previously, we are firmly determined to implement inter-Korean agreements and hope the two Koreas create a new starting point for peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula based on mutual trust and respect in the near future," Yoh Sang-key, the ministry's spokesperson, said in a press release.
------------
N.K. leader's sister slams S. Korea over closely tracking military parade
SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un harshly criticized South Korea's military for closely tracking its military parade believed to have taken place in Pyongyang to celebrate a rare party congress.
On Monday, Seoul's military officials said signs were detected that the North carried out a military parade in central Pyongyang Sunday night in time for the eighth congress of the ruling Workers' Party, which has been under way since its opening last week.
"What is weird is that the joint chiefs of staff of South Korea made a senseless statement that they captured the north opening a military parade at midnight on Jan. 10 and they are in the middle of making precision tracking," Kim Yo-jong was quoted as saying in a statement released by the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Wednesday.
------------
N. Korea leaves 'many possibilities open' despite strong words at party congress
SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- North Korea directed strong and unfriendly words toward South Korea and the United States during a recently concluded party congress but it still appears to be leaving "many possibilities open" for future policy directions, a top official said Wednesday.
A high-level official at the unification ministry made the assessment after the North wrapped up the eighth congress of the ruling Workers' Party the previous day.
During the sessions, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un defined the United States as the North's "foremost principal enemy" and called for strengthening the nuclear capabilities of his country.
------------
N.K. signals room for improvement in inter-Korean relations at party congress: ministry
SEOUL, Jan. 14 (Yonhap) -- North Korea appears to have left some room for improvement in inter-Korean relations despite its harsh words against Seoul during a recently concluded party congress, the unification ministry said Thursday.
The ministry made the assessment in an analysis report on the eighth congress of the North's ruling Workers' Party, during which the North "called for a sincere change" in Seoul's attitude and urged the South to implement inter-Korean agreements.
During the eight-day party congress that ended Tuesday, North Korea, however, said that any improvement in relations would be conditional on the South ending "all hostile acts" and called on the South to suspend its joint military drills with the U.S, which Seoul may find hard to accept.
(END)
-
1
'Boy With Luv' becomes 2nd BTS music video to hit 1.1 bln views
-
2
BTS wins 6 prizes at 2021 Gaon Chart Music Awards
-
3
Rookie band TREASURE aims to spread positive vibes with debut full album
-
4
Exhibition sheds light on foreign researchers who studied Korean art
-
5
K-pop boy band GOT7 to leave JYP Entertainment: agency
-
1
(News Focus) Anger mounts over deepfake porn targeting Korean female celebs; more than 330,000 sign petition
-
2
(2nd LD) Navy officer found dead in Yellow Sea after going missing while on duty
-
3
Exhibition sheds light on foreign researchers who studied Korean art
-
4
Rookie band TREASURE aims to spread positive vibes with debut full album
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon says all S. Koreans will be given free COVID-19 vaccines
-
1
BTS wins 6 prizes at 2021 Gaon Chart Music Awards
-
2
Supreme Court decision likely to reignite debate on pardons for two ex-presidents
-
3
Samsung unveils new flagship phone with BTS, viral Korean act
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases in 500s for 4th day in sign of downturn in infections
-
5
(News Focus) Anger mounts over deepfake porn targeting Korean female celebs; more than 330,000 sign petition