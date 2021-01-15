KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Jan. 15 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LotteChilsung 123,500 DN 4,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,940 DN 130
POSCO 275,000 DN 7,000
SPC SAMLIP 74,500 DN 800
SAMSUNG SDS 203,500 DN 6,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 27,750 UP 450
KUMHOTIRE 3,870 DN 5
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 737,000 DN 12,000
GS E&C 41,900 DN 1,000
HyundaiMtr 240,000 DN 10,500
AmoreG 62,500 UP 700
NHIS 11,750 DN 300
Binggrae 58,000 UP 200
DB INSURANCE 43,150 DN 200
SK Discovery 61,200 DN 900
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 29,500 DN 850
LS 71,900 DN 900
GC Corp 415,500 UP 8,000
SamsungElec 88,000 DN 1,700
LOTTE 36,400 DN 1,150
ORION Holdings 13,150 0
SKNetworks 5,040 DN 30
Daesang 28,000 DN 650
Daewoong 59,000 UP 200
SamyangFood 100,000 DN 2,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 15,250 UP 50
CJ CheilJedang 437,000 DN 11,000
TaekwangInd 842,000 DN 7,000
BukwangPharm 26,050 DN 1,100
ILJIN MATERIALS 59,000 DN 1,800
SsangyongCement 6,530 DN 110
KAL 32,150 DN 600
YUNGJIN PHARM 7,360 DN 80
JWPHARMA 33,400 DN 600
DB HiTek 59,900 UP 500
LGInt 26,650 DN 300
CJ 116,500 UP 1,500
DongkukStlMill 8,850 DN 280
Hyundai M&F INS 22,350 DN 100
Hanwha 31,200 UP 500
