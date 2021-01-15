KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
NEXENTIRE 6,220 DN 90
CHONGKUNDANG 210,500 DN 18,000
KCC 202,500 DN 2,500
SKBP 153,000 DN 2,000
LG Corp. 106,000 DN 2,500
Nongshim 297,500 DN 2,500
Hyosung 77,000 DN 200
POSCO CHEMICAL 129,000 DN 2,500
BoryungPharm 22,550 UP 550
L&L 11,550 UP 600
LOTTE Fine Chem 55,500 DN 900
HYUNDAI STEEL 43,300 DN 600
Shinsegae 247,500 DN 6,500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 81,100 UP 800
ShinhanGroup 33,350 DN 700
HITEJINRO 35,750 DN 850
Yuhan 76,300 DN 1,500
CJ LOGISTICS 169,000 DN 2,000
DaelimInd 83,000 0
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14800 0
KiaMtr 71,100 DN 2,700
SK hynix 127,500 DN 3,000
Youngpoong 544,000 UP 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 42,800 DN 1,950
CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,750 UP 400
SamsungF&MIns 186,000 DN 3,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 34,700 UP 100
Kogas 33,800 DN 800
DOOSAN 59,000 UP 2,500
GCH Corp 47,200 UP 3,400
SGBC 87,500 UP 5,600
HANWHA AEROSPACE 35,950 UP 3,450
Asiana Airlines 18,000 0
KPIC 281,000 DN 3,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 10,100 DN 200
SKC 104,000 DN 1,000
GS Retail 35,700 DN 900
Ottogi 573,000 DN 6,000
IlyangPharm 59,100 DN 1,000
F&F 101,000 DN 500
