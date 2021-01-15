KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
NamsunAlum 4,250 DN 145
MERITZ SECU 3,685 DN 95
HtlShilla 84,900 0
Hanmi Science 78,500 DN 2,400
SamsungElecMech 201,500 DN 6,000
Hanssem 103,000 DN 1,000
TAEYOUNG E&C 12,700 DN 100
KSOE 114,000 DN 4,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 55,400 DN 100
OCI 102,500 DN 5,500
LS ELECTRIC 65,800 DN 2,400
KorZinc 412,500 DN 8,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,940 DN 190
SYC 63,000 DN 600
HyundaiMipoDock 50,100 DN 2,100
IS DONGSEO 52,400 DN 1,300
S-Oil 75,300 DN 2,400
LG Innotek 185,000 DN 4,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 301,000 DN 15,000
HMM 14,800 DN 400
HYUNDAI WIA 75,300 DN 3,900
KumhoPetrochem 167,000 DN 5,000
Mobis 321,500 DN 5,500
ZINUS 105,000 DN 1,000
HDC HOLDINGS 11,050 DN 150
S-1 87,700 0
COWAY 73,800 DN 1,500
KEPCO 25,300 DN 650
LOTTE SHOPPING 119,500 DN 3,500
SamsungSecu 41,550 DN 1,500
KG DONGBU STL 11,850 0
SKTelecom 251,500 DN 4,000
S&T MOTIV 56,300 UP 800
HyundaiElev 43,050 DN 950
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,050 DN 100
Hanon Systems 17,200 DN 650
SK 302,500 DN 3,500
ShinpoongPharm 116,500 DN 1,500
Handsome 32,150 DN 450
Hanchem 195,500 UP 2,500
(MORE)
-
1
'Boy With Luv' becomes 2nd BTS music video to hit 1.1 bln views
-
2
BTS wins 6 prizes at 2021 Gaon Chart Music Awards
-
3
Rookie band TREASURE aims to spread positive vibes with debut full album
-
4
Exhibition sheds light on foreign researchers who studied Korean art
-
5
K-pop boy band GOT7 to leave JYP Entertainment: agency
-
1
(News Focus) Anger mounts over deepfake porn targeting Korean female celebs; more than 330,000 sign petition
-
2
(2nd LD) Navy officer found dead in Yellow Sea after going missing while on duty
-
3
Exhibition sheds light on foreign researchers who studied Korean art
-
4
Rookie band TREASURE aims to spread positive vibes with debut full album
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon says all S. Koreans will be given free COVID-19 vaccines
-
1
BTS wins 6 prizes at 2021 Gaon Chart Music Awards
-
2
Supreme Court decision likely to reignite debate on pardons for two ex-presidents
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases in 500s for 4th day in sign of downturn in infections
-
4
Samsung unveils new flagship phone with BTS, viral Korean act
-
5
(News Focus) Anger mounts over deepfake porn targeting Korean female celebs; more than 330,000 sign petition