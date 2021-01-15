Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:41 January 15, 2021

DWS 35,600 DN 1,600
IBK 8,670 DN 170
DONGSUH 32,100 DN 900
SamsungEng 13,700 DN 300
SAMSUNG C&T 153,500 UP 1,000
PanOcean 4,755 DN 215
SAMSUNG CARD 32,700 DN 200
CheilWorldwide 20,400 DN 650
KT 24,100 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL174500 DN2000
LOTTE TOUR 15,950 UP 400
LG Uplus 12,200 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 82,600 DN 2,300
KT&G 81,700 DN 400
DHICO 13,550 DN 350
Doosanfc 52,900 DN 1,100
LG Display 21,050 DN 450
Kangwonland 25,200 DN 450
NAVER 306,000 DN 12,000
Kakao 437,500 DN 14,000
NCsoft 935,000 DN 4,000
KIWOOM 147,000 DN 6,000
DSME 27,750 DN 750
DSINFRA 8,260 DN 380
DWEC 5,930 DN 120
DongwonF&B 188,500 0
KEPCO KPS 28,250 DN 100
LGH&H 1,580,000 DN 16,000
LGCHEM 979,000 DN 31,000
KEPCO E&C 17,050 DN 350
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 80,100 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,350 DN 650
LGELECTRONICS 140,000 DN 7,000
Celltrion 329,000 DN 23,500
Huchems 24,300 DN 300
DAEWOONG PHARM 174,000 UP 4,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 79,000 DN 1,000
KIH 86,400 DN 1,400
LOTTE Himart 37,150 DN 1,150
GS 39,750 DN 800
(MORE)

