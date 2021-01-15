KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CJ CGV 28,450 DN 600
LIG Nex1 32,850 DN 150
Fila Holdings 45,950 DN 1,100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 187,000 UP 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 38,150 DN 1,100
HANWHA LIFE 3,070 DN 100
AMOREPACIFIC 220,500 UP 7,000
FOOSUNG 12,050 DN 50
SK Innovation 262,500 UP 500
POONGSAN 29,800 DN 400
KBFinancialGroup 45,200 DN 1,350
Hansae 15,600 DN 300
LG HAUSYS 76,700 DN 1,800
Youngone Corp 33,250 DN 600
CSWIND 161,000 DN 4,500
GKL 16,200 DN 450
KOLON IND 42,450 DN 850
HanmiPharm 360,500 DN 14,500
BNK Financial Group 5,880 DN 110
emart 174,500 DN 3,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY400 50 DN500
KOLMAR KOREA 53,500 UP 1,800
HANJINKAL 66,400 DN 1,100
DoubleUGames 62,200 DN 1,900
CUCKOO 95,400 0
COSMAX 99,700 DN 300
MANDO 71,700 DN 1,900
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 804,000 DN 12,000
INNOCEAN 62,700 DN 1,000
Doosan Bobcat 32,450 DN 900
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,600 DN 650
Netmarble 124,000 DN 2,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S273500 DN5500
ORION 121,500 DN 2,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 18,600 UP 300
BGF Retail 145,000 DN 6,500
SKCHEM 349,500 DN 6,500
HDC-OP 27,650 DN 700
WooriFinancialGroup 9,920 DN 180
Big Hit 157,000 DN 9,000
(END)
