Moon orders KDCA chief to lead COVID-19 vaccination program with 'full authority'
SEOUL, Jan. 15 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Friday instructed the chief of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) to lead the country's COVID-19 vaccination program with "full authority."
Moon gave the instruction while receiving a briefing from KDCA Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong on her plans to administer the vaccinations through a pan-government program, according to presidential spokesman, Kang Min-seok.
"The most important thing in vaccination is maintaining a high level of trust," Moon was quoted as saying during the 75-minute briefing.
"Maintain trust by explaining the vaccination steps to the people in detail," he said, according to Kang.
Moon added, "I ask you to command all departments with full authority when it comes to vaccinations."
The president also urged Jeong to work confidently and ensure the vaccination program runs smoothly at all stages, from storage and delivery to administration and verification of effects.
Jeong explained that she plans to launch an interagency vaccination team by mobilizing all available resources from across the government, and create a collaborative working system for each stage of inoculation.
"I will make clear guidelines to ensure the vaccines are administered transparently, and prepare thoroughly through training," she was quoted as saying.
According to Cheong Wa Dae, the vaccinations will involve five steps, from approval and delivery to storage and distribution, preparation, and administration.
Moon said Monday that the government will provide free COVID-19 vaccines to all South Koreans starting next month.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'Boy With Luv' becomes 2nd BTS music video to hit 1.1 bln views
-
2
BTS wins 6 prizes at 2021 Gaon Chart Music Awards
-
3
Rookie band TREASURE aims to spread positive vibes with debut full album
-
4
Exhibition sheds light on foreign researchers who studied Korean art
-
5
K-pop boy band GOT7 to leave JYP Entertainment: agency
-
1
(News Focus) Anger mounts over deepfake porn targeting Korean female celebs; more than 330,000 sign petition
-
2
(2nd LD) Navy officer found dead in Yellow Sea after going missing while on duty
-
3
Exhibition sheds light on foreign researchers who studied Korean art
-
4
Rookie band TREASURE aims to spread positive vibes with debut full album
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon says all S. Koreans will be given free COVID-19 vaccines
-
1
BTS wins 6 prizes at 2021 Gaon Chart Music Awards
-
2
Supreme Court decision likely to reignite debate on pardons for two ex-presidents
-
3
Samsung unveils new flagship phone with BTS, viral Korean act
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases in 500s for 4th day in sign of downturn in infections
-
5
(News Focus) Anger mounts over deepfake porn targeting Korean female celebs; more than 330,000 sign petition