'Parasite' director Bong Joon-ho to head Venice Film Fest jury
SEOUL, Jan. 15 (Yonhap) -- Bong Joon-ho, writer-director of Oscar-winning South Korean film "Parasite," will preside over the main jury of this year's Venice International Film Festival, according to the festival's website Friday.
Bong will serve as the president of the International Jury of the Competition at the 78th Venice International Film Festival, scheduled to take place from Sept. 1-11 at Venice Lido in Italy, the website of La Biennale di Venezia, the festival's organizing body, said.
Bong was selected to head the main jury at the recommendation of Alberto Barbera, this year's director of one of the world's most prestigious international film festivals.
In accepting the role of president, Bong said that he was "honored to be woven into (the festival's) beautiful cinematic tradition" and that he was "filled with genuine hope and excitement."
"As president of the jury - and more importantly as a perpetual cinephile - I'm ready to admire and applaud all the great films selected by the festival," Bong added.
"Parasite," a satirical thriller on the theme of wealth inequality, made South Korean history last year, winning four Oscars, including best picture, at the 92nd Academy Awards. It has collected over 50 awards from global film festivals.
