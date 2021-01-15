COVID-19 vaccines from 3 firms under rolling review: drug safety ministry
SEOUL, Jan. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is in the process of evaluating novel coronavirus vaccines from three global pharmaceutical firms under fast-track procedures, a drug safety ministry report showed Friday, as the nation tries to quickly bring in vaccines to slow down infections here.
AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson's Janssen have so far submitted rolling review requests for their COVID-19 vaccines, according to a document from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.
The ministry report was submitted to Rep. Kim Mi-ae of the main opposition People Power Party.
AstraZeneca, the British-Swedish bio giant, requested a rolling review of its nonclinical trial data in October. The ministry initiated rolling review of AstraZenca's COVID-19 vaccine on Jan. 4.
South Korea earlier announced it has signed deals to buy vaccines for 10 million people from AstraZeneca, 6 million from Johnson & Johnson's Janssen, 10 million from Pfizer and 20 million from Moderna.
The ministry said Moderna has yet to submit a rolling review request for its vaccine. The government has decided to cut its review period for COVID-19 vaccines from 180 days to 40 days to allow swift vaccination.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS wins 6 prizes at 2021 Gaon Chart Music Awards
-
2
'Boy With Luv' becomes 2nd BTS music video to hit 1.1 bln views
-
3
Samsung unveils new flagship phone with BTS, viral Korean act
-
4
Rookie band TREASURE aims to spread positive vibes with debut full album
-
5
Exhibition sheds light on foreign researchers who studied Korean art
-
1
(News Focus) Anger mounts over deepfake porn targeting Korean female celebs; more than 330,000 sign petition
-
2
(2nd LD) Navy officer found dead in Yellow Sea after going missing while on duty
-
3
Exhibition sheds light on foreign researchers who studied Korean art
-
4
Rookie band TREASURE aims to spread positive vibes with debut full album
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon says all S. Koreans will be given free COVID-19 vaccines
-
1
Samsung unveils new flagship phone with BTS, viral Korean act
-
2
BTS wins 6 prizes at 2021 Gaon Chart Music Awards
-
3
Supreme Court decision likely to reignite debate on pardons for two ex-presidents
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases in 500s for 4th day in sign of downturn in infections
-
5
(News Focus) Anger mounts over deepfake porn targeting Korean female celebs; more than 330,000 sign petition