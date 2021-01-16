Korean-language dailies

-- 8 neighborhoods chosen in 'public redevelopment' project (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- BOK chief warns of 'big losses' from debt-based stock investment (Kookmin Daily)

-- 'Iran's vessel seizure goes hand in hand with U.S. nuclear talks' (Donga llbo)

-- BOK warns of difficult to handle losses from debt-based stock investment (Segye Times)

-- U.S. says N.K. nukes are biggest threat, N.K. unveils new SLBM (Chosun Ilbo)

-- The gov't has lost in war with Gangnam (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 8 neighborhoods chosen for public redevelopment, kicking off increase in housing supply (Hankyoreh)

-- BOK chief warns against debt-based stock investment (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Childbirth grant reaches 40 mln won as provincial population dwindles (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- BOK chief warns stock market rising too quickly (Korea Economic Daily)

