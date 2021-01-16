S. Korea extends current social distancing level for 2 weeks, eases restrictions on cafes, gyms
All News 09:02 January 16, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Saturday extended its current social distancing level for two weeks while easing business restrictions on cafes, gyms and other indoor facilities.
Under the new measures taking effect Monday, the capital area will continue to enforce Level 2.5, the second highest in a five-tier system, and the rest of the nation will remain under Level 2.
The ban on private gatherings of five or more people will also be kept intact.
