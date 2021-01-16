Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 January 16, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul -1/-8 Sunny 0

Incheon -2/-7 Sunny 0

Suwon -1/-7 Sunny 0

Cheongju 01/-5 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 02/-5 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 01/-8 Sunny 0

Gangneung 05/-2 Sunny 0

Jeonju 02/-3 Sunny 20

Gwangju 02/-2 Cloudy 30

Jeju 06/04 Cloudy 30

Daegu 04/-3 Cloudy 10

Busan 07/01 Sunny 10

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!