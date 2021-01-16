Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 January 16, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul -1/-8 Sunny 0
Incheon -2/-7 Sunny 0
Suwon -1/-7 Sunny 0
Cheongju 01/-5 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 02/-5 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 01/-8 Sunny 0
Gangneung 05/-2 Sunny 0
Jeonju 02/-3 Sunny 20
Gwangju 02/-2 Cloudy 30
Jeju 06/04 Cloudy 30
Daegu 04/-3 Cloudy 10
Busan 07/01 Sunny 10
