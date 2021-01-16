S. Korea's military strength 6th in world, N. Korea at 28th: report
SEOUL, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea ranked 6th in the world in terms of military strength this year, an annual military power index showed.
According to Global Firepower (GFP) 2021, South Korea had a firepower index of 0.1621 to stand at the 6th out of 138 countries. The country's ranking remains the same as last year.
The index took into account more than 50 factors, with categories ranging from military might and financials to logistical capability and geography. The lower the index, the stronger a country's military.
North Korea ranked 28th in the world with 0.4684 this year, down from last year's 25th, according to the index.
The U.S. topped the list, followed by Russia, China, India and Japan.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
