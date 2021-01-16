(LEAD) S. Korea reports 3 new cases of highly pathogenic bird flu
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead with new cases; ADDS details in 2nd para)
SEOUL, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported three new cases of highly pathogenic bird flu from local poultry farms Saturday, raising the total caseload to 65, the agriculture ministry said.
The cases of the H5N8 strain of avian influenza were found at duck farms in the southern county of Hadong, the southwestern town of Boseong and the city of Gimje, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food, and Rural Affairs.
Ducks, chickens and quails within 3 kilometers from the affected farms were culled, and a seven-day standstill order was issued on all poultry farms in the affected areas, the ministry added.
Since November, when South Korea reported the first such case in nearly three years, the disease has been spreading quickly among poultry farms across the country.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS wins 6 prizes at 2021 Gaon Chart Music Awards
-
2
Samsung unveils new flagship phone with BTS, viral Korean act
-
3
'Boy With Luv' becomes 2nd BTS music video to hit 1.1 bln views
-
4
Rookie band TREASURE aims to spread positive vibes with debut full album
-
5
Exhibition sheds light on foreign researchers who studied Korean art
-
1
Samsung unveils new flagship phone with BTS, viral Korean act
-
2
BTS wins 6 prizes at 2021 Gaon Chart Music Awards
-
3
(News Focus) Anger mounts over deepfake porn targeting Korean female celebs; more than 330,000 sign petition
-
4
Exhibition sheds light on foreign researchers who studied Korean art
-
5
Rookie band TREASURE aims to spread positive vibes with debut full album
-
1
Samsung unveils new flagship phone with BTS, viral Korean act
-
2
Ex-BIGBANG member Seungri additionally indicted for inciting assault
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea extends current social distancing level for 2 weeks, eases restrictions on cafes, gyms
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea extends current social distancing level for 2 weeks, eases restrictions on cafes, gyms
-
5
New virus cases in 500s for 5th day as gov't announces eased restrictions