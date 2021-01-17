Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

January 17, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul -1/-10 Sunny 60

Incheon -1/-9 Sunny 60

Suwon -1/-10 Sunny 60

Cheongju 01/-8 Sunny 60

Daejeon 02/-7 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon -1/-13 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 02/-7 Sunny 0

Jeonju 01/-6 Sunny 60

Gwangju 02/-4 Cloudy 30

Jeju 05/03 Snow 30

Daegu 02/-6 Cloudy 10

Busan 04/-3 Cloudy 0

