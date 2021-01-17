S. Korea investigating suspected case of highly pathogenic bird flu
SEOUL, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's agricultural ministry said Sunday it is investigating a suspected case of highly pathogenic bird flu from a poultry farm.
The latest suspected case of the malign H5 strain of avian influenza was reported at a duck farm in Gimje, about 260 kilometers southwest of Seoul, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
The ministry issued a standstill order for nearby farms within 10 kilometers, as bird flu is contagious and can cause severe illness and even death in poultry.
It will take up to three days to determine whether the suspected case is also highly pathogenic, authorities said.
The disease has been spreading quickly among poultry farms across the country since its first such case in nearly three years in November.
As of Saturday, the country reported three new cases of highly pathogenic bird flu from local poultry farms, raising the total caseload to 65, the agriculture ministry said.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS wins 6 prizes at 2021 Gaon Chart Music Awards
-
2
Samsung unveils new flagship phone with BTS, viral Korean act
-
3
'Boy With Luv' becomes 2nd BTS music video to hit 1.1 bln views
-
4
Rookie band TREASURE aims to spread positive vibes with debut full album
-
5
Ex-BIGBANG member Seungri additionally indicted for inciting assault
-
1
Samsung unveils new flagship phone with BTS, viral Korean act
-
2
BTS wins 6 prizes at 2021 Gaon Chart Music Awards
-
3
(News Focus) Anger mounts over deepfake porn targeting Korean female celebs; more than 330,000 sign petition
-
4
S. Korea's military strength 6th in world, N. Korea at 28th: report
-
5
Rookie band TREASURE aims to spread positive vibes with debut full album
-
1
S. Korea's military strength 6th in world, N. Korea at 28th: report
-
2
Ex-BIGBANG member Seungri additionally indicted for inciting assault
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea extends current social distancing level for 2 weeks, eases restrictions on cafes, gyms
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea extends current social distancing level for 2 weeks, eases restrictions on cafes, gyms
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea extends current social distancing level for 2 weeks, eases restrictions on cafes, gyms