(LEAD) 1 new case of highly pathogenic bird flu reported from poultry farm
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; UPDATES with details throughout)
SEOUL, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- One new case of highly pathogenic bird flu was reported from a local poultry farm on Sunday, raising the total caseload to 66, the agriculture ministry said.
The latest suspected case of the highly-virulent H5N8 avian influenza strain was reported at a duck farm in Gimje, about 260 kilometers southwest of Seoul, according to the ministry.
The ministry said it has culled poultry in farms within a 3 kilometer radius and has issued a standstill order for nearby farms within 10 kilometers for 30 days.
The disease has been spreading quickly among poultry farms across the country since its first such case in nearly three years was reported in November.
Authorities are being vigilant as migratory birds are anticipated to continue to fly into South Korea over the winter, which could lead to more infections at local farms.
