N. Korea convenes Supreme People's Assembly meeting after party congress
SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- North Korea convened a parliamentary session in Pyongyang over the weekend to discuss personnel, budget and other issues in a follow up on decisions made during a recent ruling party congress, state media said Monday.
The North's rubber-stamp Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) meeting was held less than a week after Pyongyang wrapped up the eight-day congress of the ruling Workers' Party on Tuesday.
The SPA unanimously decided on the implementation of its five-year economic plan set forth at the congress and its organization reshuffle, and approved the state budget for this year, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
Presenting a report on its previous five-year economic plan at the session, North Korea's Premier Kim Tok-hun said "serious mistakes" were observed and stressed that the country faces "heavy tasks to unconditionally carry out the five-year plan for national economic development."
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un did not attend the meeting.
KCNA did not mention a reshuffle in the State Affairs Commission (SAC), the communist state's highest decision-making body, led by the leader.
The SPA is the highest organ of power under the constitution, but it rubber-stamps decisions by the ruling party. It usually holds a plenary session in March or April to deal mainly with budget and cabinet reshuffles.
