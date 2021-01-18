Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 18.

Korean-language dailies
-- 'Miracle morning' trend sweeps S. Koreans in their 20s, 30s (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- A 'tearful predawn delivery' of Gwangjang Market mung-bean pancake (Kookmin Daily)
-- Seoul mayoral election turns into 'real-estate election' (Donga llbo)
-- Bunch of money on speed scandal, dilemma of asset market (Seoul Shinmun)
-- House prices, stock market jump while the other side cries of job losses (Segye Times)
-- Textbooks read by 70 pct of high school students lack explanation of attack on corvette Cheonan (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Outcry of provincial colleges, 78 pct of schools in Gyeongsang, Jeolla fail to meet quorum (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Battle in protective clothing with unknown ends (Hankyoreh)
-- Disabled people effectively confined under the name of 'protection from COVID-19' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 20s cries of reality, takes up only 4 pct of entrepreneurs in S. Korea (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gold eggs, gold apples: Hand-trembling grocery costs (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Level 2.5 remains, but rules relaxed for cafes and gyms (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea slightly eases social distancing rules (Korea Herald)
-- Fast debt pile-up feared to threaten Korean households (Korea Times)
