(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Jan. 18)

Among them is a new short-range ballistic missile, believed to be an upgraded version of its KN-23 missile, which resembles Russia's Iskander. Rather than following a parabolic trajectory, the missile takes a more complicated path, doing a pull-up maneuver over the course of its flight. It is also believed to be capable of being tipped with nuclear warheads, as Kim's report to the party congress mentioned the advancement in making nuclear arms "smaller, lighter and tactical."