Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:07 January 18, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 02/-4 Snow 60
Incheon 01/-3 Snow 60
Suwon 02/-5 Snow 60
Cheongju 04/-3 Snow 70
Daejeon 05/-4 Snow 60
Chuncheon 01/-7 Snow 70
Gangneung 04/-3 Sleet 60
Jeonju 06/-2 Snow 60
Gwangju 06/-2 Snow 10
Jeju 10/03 Sleet 10
Daegu 06/-4 Snow 60
Busan 08/-1 Cloudy 10
(END)
