Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:07 January 18, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 02/-4 Snow 60

Incheon 01/-3 Snow 60

Suwon 02/-5 Snow 60

Cheongju 04/-3 Snow 70

Daejeon 05/-4 Snow 60

Chuncheon 01/-7 Snow 70

Gangneung 04/-3 Sleet 60

Jeonju 06/-2 Snow 60

Gwangju 06/-2 Snow 10

Jeju 10/03 Sleet 10

Daegu 06/-4 Snow 60

Busan 08/-1 Cloudy 10

