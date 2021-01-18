(LEAD) Now not yet time to discuss pardons of two ex-presidents: Moon
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with remarks on vaccine, N. Korea, other issues, details; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Monday it is premature to talk about granting special pardons to two convicted former presidents, Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye, breaking his silence on the politically sensitive issue.
"I think it's not the right time to talk about pardons," Moon said during the New Year's press conference held largely via video links, noting that the court trial procedures have just finished.
Moon stressed that national consensus is needed for any future discussions on the pardons.
Last week, South Korea's Supreme Court upheld a 20-year prison term against the impeached former President Park over bribery and embezzlement. Lee was earlier sentenced to 17 years in jail for similar charges.
As corruption and other wrongdoing by them have been confirmed to be true, "There have been enormous national damages, and the pain and wounds that the people have suffered are very big," he said.
Furthermore, Moon pointed out, the two are denying their past misconduct and refusing to accept the court rulings.
The move to give Park and Lee special pardons won't be accepted by the people's "common sense and I can't accept those either," Moon said.
Speculation has been rampant on the possibility that Moon will consider granting special pardons to the two since he announced a plan to place a top policy priority on returning the coronavirus-stricken society back to normal in an "inclusive" way.
Moon made clear that he was referring to the urgency of addressing the problem of widening social and economic gaps especially in the midst of the drawn-out COVID-19 crisis.
He dismissed the view that South Korea is lagging behind many other nations in the procurement of coronavirus vaccines.
He said inoculation will begin next month and that the first-phase vaccination program is expected to end by September.
"Herd immunity will be formed by them, in general," and once the second round of shots is done in the fourth quarter of 2021, herd immunity will be achieved "almost completely" by November at the latest, Moon added.
On growing concerns about rising housing prices, Moon said that the government plans to expand housing supply on a scale "well beyond market expectation" this year.
He admitted that his administration's efforts to stabilize the real estate market have not been successful. He cited bigger-than-expected demand due to the increase in the number of households.
The land ministry plans to provide details later on plans to expand home supply especially in Seoul and nearby areas, according to Moon.
On North Korea, Moon said the upcoming launch of the Joe Biden administration in the United States is expected to serve as a chance for a fresh start in the stalled denuclearization and peace-building process.
He proposed that Biden will inherit the 2018 Singapore summit deal signed between Donald Trump and the North's leader Kim Jong-un.
"The Singapore Declaration achieved under the Trump administration was a very important declaration in terms of denuclearization and establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula," he said.
Moon also emphasized the importance of Seoul's relationship with Beijing and said his government will work to invite Chinese President Xi Jinping to South Korea as soon as the pandemic stabilizes and other conditions are arranged.
"The South Korea-China relationship is very important. (China) is our country's largest trading partner and is in a relationship in which we have to cooperate to move forward the Korean Peninsula's peace," he said.
